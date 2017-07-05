Mr. Eugene Anthony Balistreri, age 76, of Panama City, FL passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Panama City.
Eugene was born on February, 9, 1941 in Geneva, NY and had lived in Panama City since 1986 coming from New York. He worked with Trane Air Conditioning in the Production Department for several years. Eugene served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
Survivors include: 2 sons, Anthony Balistreri and wife, Crystal of Panama City, FL., Brent Balistreri and wife, Amanda of Dothan, AL; 1 brother, Francis Joseph Balistreri and wife, Vivian of Venice, FL; 1 sister, Elleen Pleskaczewski of Susanville, CA; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 8, 2017 from 4pm until whenever at our little piece of dirt located at 7209 Idaho St Panama City FL, 32404. Anyone who plans to attend please kindly bring a covered dish to help everyone enjoy the celebration in Dad's honor. In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to Covenant Hospice at Bay Medical Center Sacred Heart in Panama City. If that's not what friends would like, a donation to the family for help with Eugene's expenses would also be greatly appreciated, if anyone has any questions please call Anthony Balistreri, phone # 850-628-3566. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.