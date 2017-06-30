Betty Jane Griffin, age 76, of Altha passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in Panama City.
Betty was born October 7, 1940 in Grand Ridge to Edward Houston Weeks and Annie Jane (Owens) Weeks. Betty lived most of her life in Altha and Panama City. She was a home health care provider. She was a member of Sink Creek Church of God.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Annie Weeks; a son, Bobby Lee Cox; brothers, Melvin Weeks, Jackie Weeks, Henry Weeks, Edward H. Weeks, Jr. and Willie B. Weeks; and a sister, Ester Lee Tatum.
Survivors include her son, James Wesley Burns, II of Panama City; two daughters, Pamela Jane McDaniel and her husband, Bobby of Altha and Tammy Wynette Bevis of Panama City; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, William Weeks and his wife, Shirley of Jacksonville; three sisters, Juanita Singletary of Marianna, Irene Hartsfield of Tallahassee, and Kathleen Thomas of Sneads; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 3 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences at adamsfh.com.