Jacky Lee Branning, age 65, of Altha passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in Marianna.
Jacky was born August 29, 1951 to William Harrim Branning and Adrienne Elizabeth (Bramblett) Branning. He proudly served in the United States Army and later worked in the shipyard as a welder for several years. Jacky was a member of the National Rifle Association and Jack Creek Hunting Club.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Harrim Branning and a nephew, Gregory Crutchfield.
Survivors include his mother, Adrienne Branning of Altha; daughter, Jennifer Lee Branning of Altha; two step-sons, James William Branning and William Jason Mills, both of Altha; a sister, Peggy Crutchfield of Altha; an uncle, Jr. Bramlett and wife, Lillian; a niece, Susanne Crutchfield and nephew, Christopher Crutchfield of Altha.
The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 1 at Adams Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be in Page Pond Cemetery with full military honors.
You may send flowers or make memorial contributions to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.