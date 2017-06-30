Charles R. McClure, Jr., age 62, of Fountain passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in Tallahassee.
Charles was born in Washington, Pennsylvania May 19, 1955 to Charles, Sr. and Betty (Meeks) McClure. Charles proudly served in the United States Air Force. He lived in Blountstown for thirty years and was medical records clerk for Parthenon Health Care. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Sr. and Betty McClure.
Survivors include his son, Anthony McClure of Blountstown; four grandchildren; and three sisters, Tami Richards of Washington, Pennsylvania, Vicki Trapuzzano of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Bridgett Chappel of Daytona Beach.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.