Honorable Hentz McClellan retires as Chief Judge

Hentz McClellan is looking forward to spending time with family and friends and especially his grandkids following his last day of work this Friday. After serving as the 14th Judicial Circuit’s Chief Judge since being elected to the position in 2007, Judge McClellan has retired.
A 1968 graduate of Blountstown High School, McClellan earned his law degree in 1976 from Florida State University and began practicing law, sharing an office with Phillip Knight in Blountstown. In 1981, he joined with Frank Baker and David House and became a part-time Assistant State Attorney handling felony criminal and juvenile cases in Calhoun County in 1987.
Following high school, McClellan served a tour of duty in Vietnam before returning home to finalize his education.
After two decades in private practice, McClellan was named Circuit Judge in 2002 when he ran unapposed. He has since presided over cases in all six counties in the 14th Judicial Circuit.
In 2007, Judge McClellan was elected Chief Judge of the 14th Judicial Circuit becoming the first resident judge of Calhoun County to be elected as Chief Judge. As Chief Judge, he served as administrative supervisor over all courts within the judicial circuit in the exercise of jucicial powers and over the judges and officers of the court.
He married his wife Barbara in 1974 and they have three daughters, Angie, Missy and Laurie. The McClellans are active members of the Blountstown United Methodist Church.