Bizzie Beez quilting club makes quilts for our local veterans

Every Monday the Bizzie Beez meet at the Civic Center in Blountstown to create beautiful quilts for charity and for veterans. This week the ladies gathered around to work on patriotic quilts and port pillow for cancer patients receiving chemo.
Members of the club carry quilts with them in their car and hand them out to veterans they meet while they are out in our area. They make it their point to look for them so they can start a conversation and thank them for their service. “They start crying and then I start crying” said member Sandy Voss.
The Bizzie Beez also make quilts for local Charites including Hospice. Their quilts are often auctioned at events to raise money, and are donated to other local organizations
Bizzie Beez is a sewing and quilting group based in Blountstown. Anyone is welcome to join and participate.