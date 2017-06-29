Traffic stop results in 3 possession of firearm charges

On May 28, 2017, Deputy W. Dickey observed a 2 door car travelling North on State Road 71 N with an inoperable taillight.
Deputy Dickey conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. Deputy Dickey then made contact with the driver of the car, Austin Don Thurman and the 4 passengers in the vehicle.
The Deputy advised Austin that there were no taillights on the vehicle and requested identification from Austin and all 4 of the passengers. 3 out of 4 of the passengers provided their identification. Deputy Dickey then learned that Rashawn Dawson, who was seated in the front passengers seat, is a convicted felon and was released from FDOC in 2015 serving for drug charges. Deputy Dickey noticed that Rashawn was acting nervously and shaking and so asked the driver, Austin, if he could search his vehicle. Austin replied yes and so Deputy Dickey removed all occupants from the vehicle one at a time to search their persons. When Deputy Dickey came to the last passenger, Rashawn Dawson, he exited the vehicle and faced away from Deputy Dickey in an attempt to allow Deputy Dickey to search his person. As Deputy Dickey started to search Rashawn, he broke away from Deputy Dickey’s control and fled on food. Deputy Dickey attempted to chase Rashawn but was unable to catch him. Deputy Dickey immediately detained all other persons in hand restraints and proceeded to search the front passenger side of the car and located 3 firearms and ammunition under the seat where Rashawn was sitting. Deputy Dickey asked all other persons in the vehicle if the weapons belonged to them and they all replied no. Deputy Dickey asked the driver, Austin, if he knew that the firearms were in the vehicle and he stated that he does not have any firearms in the vehicle and that the pistols were Rashawns. Deputy Dickey questioned if the bags located in the immediate area of Rashawn were his and all individuals stated yes. The bags contained several cell phones, a game console, miscellaneous jewelry, a large knife, and the wallet of Rashawn containing his Florida Identification and FDOC identification. One of the firearms had the identification numbers removed from it with an abrasive tool.
Lt. Wheetley received the case file for follow up investigation and attempted to obtain recorded statements from the driver Austin Thurman, front passenger Rashawn
Dawson, rear passenger Matthew Campbell, rear passenger Antwan Durn, and the unidentified third rear passenger.
On June 1, Rashawn Dawson met with Lt. William Wheetley and Lt. Bobby Revell at the Calhoun County Sherrif’s Office. Dawson stated that he was in the vehicle when Deputy Dickey conducted a traffic stop and that he did flee from the traffic stop while Deputy Dickey was searching him. Rashawn stated that he fled because of the firearms in the vehicle and that the firearms did not belong to him. Rashawn stated that a rear passenger tossed them into his lap during the time that Deputy Dickey was pulling them over. Rashawn stated that he did not know who tossed them nor did know how the firearms ended up under the front passenger seat.
Lt. Wheetley made contact with Thurman and Campbell, two other passengers in the vehicle, who agreed to provide whitness statements about the events surrounding the traffic stop. Campbell stated that when they were in the process of being pulled over Rashawn tossed a firearm into the rear passenger area where he, Durn, and an unknown white male was sitting. Campbell stated that he had no idea that there were any firearms in the car until the firearm landed between his feel. Campbell kicked the firearm to Durn who in turn kicked it under Rashawn’s seat.
Lt. Wheetley was contacted by Durn by telephone who agreed to give a recorded statement. Durn’s statement was consistent with Campbell’s statement. Durn stated that the unknown white male was with Dawson. Lt. Wheetley was able to identify him as Eric Daniels of Blountstown.
Based on the information listed above, Lt. Wheetley believes there is sufficient probable cause to charge Rashawn Dawson with three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm with serial number altered or removed.