Blountstown Darlings win 8U title

Thursday, June 29. 2017
The Blountstown Darlings won the District 2 Championship recently without losing a game in a 7-team field.

The Darlings will now travel to Bristol for the State Tournament July 7-9. Team members are, bottom row, l-r: Jillian Davis, Neveah Martin, Natalie Smith, Cyianna Smith, Maycee Barber; middle row, l-r: Hope Tanner, Emma Ridley, Avery Cooper, Darcy Terry, Carlee Conyers, Emmaleigh Williams, Jaylynn Copeland; back row, l-r: Coaches, Jenny Ridley, Christian Smith, Jerrod Waldron and Kaycee Yon. Congratualations, Girls!
