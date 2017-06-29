Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative Awards Scholarships to two local students

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., June 20, 2017 -- Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative recently awarded scholarships to the following graduating seniors at nine high schools that have students in areas served by the cooperative:
• Cierra Camper, A. Crawford Mosley High School.
• Kiana Richards, Altha Public School.
• Jonathan MacCarty, Bay High School.
• Courtnee Shuler, Blountstown High School.
• Wendell Ray Hodges III, Chipley High School.
• Caitlin Keefover, Deane Bozeman School.
• Alexis Combs, Port St. Joe High School.
• Alexis Henry, Vernon High School.
• Jacob Gibbs, Wewahitchka High School.
“Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative recognizes how important education is to the youth of our community,” said GCEC Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kristin Evans. “For this reason, we are proud to award scholarships to students in our service area who reside with a parent or guardian who is a GCEC member.”
Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative is part of the Touchstone Energy® national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing high standards of service to members large and small. GCEC employees serve approximately 20,000 meters and 2,600 miles of line in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties and in the municipalities of Wewahitchka, Ebro, White City, Fountain and Southport.