Sheriff's Log for 06-29-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, June 29. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
June 21
Devin Nicole Herndon - violation of conditional release
Stephanie Chesson - failure to appear
June 22
Bridgett Marie Burkes - failure to appear
Eric Shane Daniels - possession of weapon by convicted felon, burglary
Rashawn D Dawson - possession of weapon by convicted fellon, alter identification, principal attempted robbery with firearm
James Darrell Hall - criminal registration
Starla Deann Simco - burglary, cruelty toward child
Bryant Dewayne Washington - criminal registration
June 24
Lillian Susan Thurman - nonmoving traffic violation


LIBERTY COUNTY
June 20
Evelyn M. Glausier - fell/elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving
June 21 - Kareem Elbert Walker, moving traffic violation, reckless drive damage person or property, DUI-unlaw blood alcohol-DU alcohol or drugs
June 22 - Deborah Brantley - probation violation
Jessica Nicole Brock, holding for Gulf county
Zachary Farr - possession of firearm by convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tammy Kerns - holding for Wakulla county
Billy Joe Mears - failure to pay fines
Candice Elizabeth Dean - probation violation
Shawna M. O’Bryan - holding for Gulf county
James P. Tucker - serving weekends
June 24
Kelly Bartlett - holding for Gulf county

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 