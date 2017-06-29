Sheriff's Log for 06-29-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
June 21
Devin Nicole Herndon - violation of conditional release
Stephanie Chesson - failure to appear
June 22
Bridgett Marie Burkes - failure to appear
Eric Shane Daniels - possession of weapon by convicted felon, burglary
Rashawn D Dawson - possession of weapon by convicted fellon, alter identification, principal attempted robbery with firearm
James Darrell Hall - criminal registration
Starla Deann Simco - burglary, cruelty toward child
Bryant Dewayne Washington - criminal registration
June 24
Lillian Susan Thurman - nonmoving traffic violation
