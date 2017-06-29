Legals for 06-29-17

Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR
OPEN ENROLLMENT SERVICES FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Calhoun County School Board (CCSB) is requesting qualifications for the purpose of providing open enrollment services to the Calhoun County School District (CCSD).
Existing Process:
The CCSB sponsors group medical, group life (offered only at initial employment) and group dental insurance, along with a cafeteria plan. Medical insurance is on a 10/1 – 9/30 plan year basis.
Products mentioned above are offered as voluntary.
One employee of the CCSB is responsible for all the open enrollment activities for all CCSD
employees, retirees and other benefit-eligible individuals.
The CCSD has an annual health insurance open enrollment period that typically lasts for
approximately 10 days in the month of August.
The CCSD has an annual dental insurance and cafeteria plan open enrollment period that
typically lasts for approximately 10 days in the month of November.
The CCSD has 8 locations with approximately 350 employees.
CCSD Responsibility:
The CCSD will provide the successfully selected firm (Awardee) with documentation of benefit offerings available for the upcoming Open Enrollment period.
The CCSD will provide access to employees on an annual basis for the purposes of open enrollment.
The CCSD will provide internet access at each site for the Awardee as needed and private, pre- determined locations for enrollers to meet with employees.
The CCSD will provide employee census according to the Awardee’s specifications so the enrollment system can be developed.
The CCSD will provide an ongoing census for eligible new hires.
The Scope for Open Enrollment Services:
The Awardee will provide open enrollment services for the CCSD. Open enrollment would include the District’s self-funded medical insurance, group dental insurance, as well as the Cafeteria plan. Upon initial employment, employees are offered group life insurance. Open Enrollment Services should include both in-person meetings as well as an online enrollment system with support from the Awardee.
The Awardee will provide any open enrollment communications requested by the employer.
The Awardee is solely responsible for educating, communicating and handling all aspects of open
enrollment for the term of the Agreement for any and all products offered by the CCSD.
If the Open Enrollment Services are conditioned on the Awardee’s ability to sell additional
insurance products, those additional products cannot include group medical insurance products. Dependent upon the fee/commission structure proposed, the Awardee may be allowed to be the sole provider of additional products; however, the type of products available to market is subject to the prior approval of the CCSB.
Upon completion of open enrollment, Awardee will ensure accurate carrier files are sent to the vendors and payroll files are provided to CCSD in the requested format.
The Awardee and their employees, as well as subcontractors, partners and/or consultants are subject to the requirements of the Jessica Lunsford Act (Florida Statute 1012.467)
Proposal Instructions and General Information Proposal Submissions:
Submit five (5) copies of a written proposal, along with applicable quotes no later than 1:00 PM, CST on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 to:
Calhoun County School Board
ATTN: Open Enrollment Selection Committee 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G20 Blountstown, FL 32424
Proposals must be responsive to the requirements and questions of the Request for Qualifications.
Reservations: The Calhoun County School District reserves the right, during the whole process, to reject any and all proposals, to negotiate changes in the new scope of work or services to be provided, and to otherwise waive any technicalities or informalities. The District also reserves the right to seek additional information to clarify proposals from each submission.
Method of Selection: Proposals shall be reviewed by the Open Enrollment Selection Committee. The committee shall review the qualifications (which shall include, but not be limited to, the items listed below) of interested firms. Following a review of the submitted qualifications, the committee shall make a recommendation to the school board. Upon acceptance of the recommendation from the committee, the Calhoun County School Board may enter into contractual negotiations with the selected provider.
If necessary and prior to submission of a recommendation to the school board, the committee may develop a short list of firms. The short listed firms will be invited to make presentations to the committee. Following the presentations, the committee will make a recommendation to the school board. Upon acceptance of the recommendation from the committee, the Calhoun County School Board may enter into contractual negotiations with the selected provider.
Please respond by including but not limiting your response to the following:
1. Company name and length of time in business.
2. How long has the company provided Open Enrollment Services similar to what is being requested
by the CCSD?
3. Company location.
4. Availability of time to start and complete enrollment within the CCSD’s requirements.
5. Explain how Awardee will enroll new hires throughout the Plan Year.
6. Will Awardee provide billing reconciliation services? If yes, describe.
7. Describe the open enrollment system that you are proposing to use. Confirm that it is HIPAA-
compliant.
8. For providing requested services, what fee would be charged to the CCSB, with any conditions?
9. If Awardee is conditioning its cost proposal on the ability to sell additional insurance products:
a. What insurance products do you intend to offer ( optional vs. discretion of the CCSD);
b. Who will handle the CCSD and/or the contract holder with claims?
c. What insurers underwrite the products being offered?
d. Will the products be group or individual products?
10. Qualifications of staff providing Open Enrollment Services with names, short resumes, length of time with firm, licenses.
11. Names of three (3) previous Clients with phone numbers and contact person.
12. Description of previous related experience.
13. Experience working with public organizations.
14. Please provide proof of professional liability coverage. At a minimum, $1,000,000 is required.
Request for information shall be in writing. No calls or visits please. Refer all written requests to Vicki Davis at vicki.davis@calhounflschools.org.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUI
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE NO.: 2016-351CA
RICKY TIPTON,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
KATHY CHAPMAN,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Partition dated June 8, 2017 and entered in Calhoun County Case Number: 2016-351CA, of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida wherein RICKY TIPTON, is the Plaintiff and KATHY CHAPMAN, is the Defendant. I will sell to the highest and best bidder at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue Blountstown, Florida 32424 at 11:00 o’clock on the 13th day of July, 2017, the property described in Exhibit “A” as set forth in the said Final Judgment of Partition.
Begin at the NE corner of SE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, and run West 792 feet, thence run South 330 feet, thence run East 792 feet, thence run North 330 feet back to the Point of Beginning as contained in Warranty Deed dated November 18, 1985, from J. L. Hewett to Sharon E. Tipton.
Less and Except the following:
Commence at the NE corner of the SE 1/4 of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, for the Point of Beginning, thence run West 72 feet, thence South 165 feet along the East right of way of Highway 287, thence run East 72 feet, thence run North 165 feet back to the Point of Beginning. (As per O.R. Book 165, Page 720)
Also Less and Except the following:
Commence at the NE corner of the SE ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, thence run West 72 feet, thence run South 165 feet along the East right of way of Highway 287 for Point of Beginning; thence run East 72 feet; thence South 165 feet, thence run West to the East right of way of Highway 287, thence North to the Point of Beginning. (As per O.R. 280, Page 566)
Also less and except the following: All Right of Way for Highway 287. Also, Less and except the Right of Way to Gulf Power Company. Said parcel lying and being in Calhoun County, Florida.
DATED this 19th day of June, 2017.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court
Fourteenth Judicial Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FO
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 17000003CAAXMX
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ALISHA NICOLE QUELLET;
DAVID GREGORY QUELLET;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on June 21 2017, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Southeast Central Avenue, East Blountstown, Florida 32424in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 3rd day of August, 2017 at 11:00 AM CST on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Commence at a 5/8 inch iron rod (PSM 5943) marking the Northeast corner of Section 18, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida and run thence North 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds West along the Northerly boundary of said Section 18, a distance of 2,323.53 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence South 00 degrees 15 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 525.23 feet to the Northerly maintained right of way boundary of Porter Grade; thence Northwesterly along said Northerly maintained right of way boundary as follows: thence North 62 degrees 27 minutes 16 seconds West, a distance of 169.38 feet; thence North 57 degrees 13 minutes 27 seconds West, a distance of 324.57 feet; thence North 49 degrees 43 minutes 36 seconds West, a distance of 325.41 feet; thence North 58 degrees 33 minutes 15 seconds West, a distance of 52.47 feet; thence North 67 degrees 52 minutes 41 seconds West, a distance of 98.71 feet to the intersection of said Northerly maintained right of way boundary with the aforesaid Northerly boundary of Section 18; thence leaving said Northerly right of way boundary run thence South 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds East along said Northerly boundary of Section 18, a distance of 809.98 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Together with the Mobile Home situated thereon which is affixed to the aforementioned real property and incorporated herein and which is intended by all parties to constitute a part of the realty and to pass with it. Said Mobile Home is identified as follows: 2014 CMHM Singlewide Mobile Home with Vehicle Identification Number WHC020730GA.:.
Property address: 9756 NW Porter Grade Road, Altha, FL 32421
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Carla Hand
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Technologies is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 200
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-06-1S-08-0000-0017-0000
South 1/2 of Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
LESS AND EXCEPT THAT SOLD TO:
Warren T. White in Official Records Book 99, Page 240, Raymond K. Dobson, Sr., and his wife Helen J. Dobson, in Official Records Book 108, Page 331; James Michael Stevens and wife Glenda Stevens, in Official Records Book 176, Page 475, and Official Records Book 177, Page 226; Laura Connelly in Official Records Book 181, Page 751; All of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joseph Masterson Sr.
425 Rocky Hill School Rd.
Smiths Grove, KY 42171
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.08-103-ca
TAYLOR, BEAN AND WHITAKER MORTGAGE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
JASON BROWN, et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated 21st day of June, 2017 and entered in Case No. -8-103-ca, of the Circuit Court of the 14TH Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida wherein HMC ASSETS, LLC SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS SEPARATE TRUSTEE OF CAMXIV TRUST is the Plaintiff and JASON BROWN HARRISON FINANCE CO. INC. LINDA BROWN; and UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are Defendants. CARLA HAND as the Clerk of the Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 20859 S.E. CENTRAL AVENUE, EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 at 11:00 AM CST, on the 3rd day of August 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment:
Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 22, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida; thence run easterly along the North line of said Section 675.00 feet; thence departing said Section line run S03°38’28”E 550.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue S03°38’28”E 450.00 feet; thence S87°26’55”E 582.00 feet, more or less so as to reach a point on the East line of said Northwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4; thence Northerly along said East line 475.00 feet, more or less to a point being Easterly, parallel with the North line of said Section, and 610.00 feet, more or less or less from the Point of Beginning; thence Westerly, parallel with the North line of said Section 610.00 feet, more or less to the Point of Beginning.
SUBJECT TO the West 10.00 feet for Ingress and Egress Easement.
TOGETHER WITH an easement for ingress and egress over and across the following described property:
Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 22, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida; thence run S89°53’11”E along the North line of said Section for 675.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue along said Section line S89°53’11”E for 10.022 feet, thence depart said Section line S03°38’28”E for 550.00 feet; thence N89°53’11”W for 550.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.
TOGETHER WITH A 2006 HMMT DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME VIN #FLHML2B155730707A AND FLHML23B155730707B
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate int his proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Dated this 21st day of June, 2017.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: Lori Flowers, Deputy Clertk
CATALYST SITE ELEVATED TANK IMPROVEMENTS
PROJECT # 50085860
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commission will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the:
CATALYST SITE ELEVATED TANK IMPROVEMENTS
The project will include improvements made to the elevated storage tank located at the Calhoun County Catalyst Site/Industrial Site. This project will include but not limited to, the painting of the interior of the tank and replacing the tank drain valve.
Specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for these projects will be 60 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the “BID # 2017-014 Catalyst Site Elevated Tank Improvements”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on July 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on July 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Specifications will be $20.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW #450
Amaziah Peacock Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Amaziah Peacock Road in Calhoun County, FL which include replacing fill, limerock, and asphalt.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-013 - DR 4177 PW #450 Amaziah Peacock Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CT) on July 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on July 25, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW #418 Coy Lindsay Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Coy Lindsay Road in Calhoun County, FL which include replacing limerock base and improving ditches.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-012 - DR 4177 PW #418 Coy Lindsay Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CT) on July 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on July 25, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is requesting sealed bids for herbicides, crop oils, and drift control products associated with their Right of Way Herbicide Program. A list of products and quantities may be obtained by contacting Joe Wood at 850-643-1523.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on July 11, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on July 11, 2017, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
All bids shall be in sealed envelopes marked “Right of Way Herbicides”.
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO.: 435488-1-68-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional services as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of Chipola Road Sidewalk from State Road 20 to State Road 71 in accordance with the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI)
Response Deadline: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is federally funded with assistance from the FDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive, and open process, once a project is advertised for Proposals, all communications between interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 csnowden@faipoint.net
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFP LAP – Chipola Road Sidewalk Project”. Also, please make envelope with firm name and return address.
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Chipola Road Sidewalk
This project will include installing a new sidewalk and associated drainage improvements along Chipola Road in Blountstown, FL.
Plans and specifications may be obtained by print or electronically at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL, 32424, (850) 674-8075. Please contact Chelsea Snowden at (850) 674-8075 or at csnowden@fairpoint.net. Cost for printed copies of Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set by the FDOT LAP Specifications, Section 8-10.2.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Chipola Road Sidewalk – Bid #2017-011”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on July 25, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on July 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
M&B TRAIN RESTORATION PROJECT PROJECT # 50089145
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the:
M&B TRAIN RESTORATION PROJECT
This project is to improve the quality and longevity of the M&B Train display through the replacement of ballast, cross ties and rail. The train shall be rolled onto temporary track. The existing rail, cross ties, and ballast shall be removed. The existing sub ballast shall be assessed to determine if an additional sub ballast should be installed. New ballast, creosoted cross ties, and rail shall be installed. The train shall be rolled onto the new permanent rail and the temporary track shall be removed. By raising the cross ties and rail on new ballast, water should be better able to drain which prevents deterioration of the new cross ties and the rail.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for these projects will be 45 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the “M&B Train Restoration Project”.
Bids will be received until 10:00 AM (CST) on July 11, 2017 at the Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on July 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida. Contractor shall be prequalified in railroad construction.
