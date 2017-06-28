Mrs. Annie Laura Clemmons , age 87, of Blountstown passed away, Sunday, June 25, 2017 in Tallahassee, FL.
Annie was born on June 24, 1930 in Blountstown, FL to Hewey Richard Clemmons, Sr. and Lois Jessie (Galloway) Clemmons. Annie was a homemaker and a member of Heritage Assembly of God Church in Tallahassee. She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings.
Annie was survived by, one sister, Pansy N. (Clemmons) Hodge of Tallahassee, FL; one brother, Tracy Clemmons and wife, Sarah of Marianna, FL, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am (CST) Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Alice Burdeshaw officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 10:00 am (CST) until service time at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.