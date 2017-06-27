Mr. Harry Shuler, age 92, of Bristol, FL graduated to his heavenly home, June 22, 2017 at the home of his daughter in New Brockton, AL.
He was born in Jackson County Florida and had lived in Liberty County for most of his life. Harry was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II. He and his wife pioneered two churches, one in Sumatra and Rock Bluff Assembly of God. Harry was retired from the Department of Transportation with the State of Florida with over 37 years of service. Harry truly loved farming and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.R. Shuler and Margaret (McMillian) Shuler, grandson, Albert Edward Skinner, Jr.
Survivors include, a daughter,Reverend Marie Skinner and her husband, Reverend Albert Skinner of New Brockton, AL; 2 sons, Hilson Skinner, Jr. and Charles Skinner of Alabama;granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Skinner of Phoenix, AZ; 2 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren of Nevada; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held today at 1:00 pm (CDT) Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Albert Skinner officiating. Interment will be at Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 12:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 1:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.