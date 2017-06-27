Margaret Foster, age 89, of Blountstown passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Born in Carrollton, Kentucky, January 29, 1928, Margaret was the daughter of the late William and Edith (Tingle) Anderson. She moved from Tampa to Blountstown in 1986. Margaret was a homemaker and was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include Raymond Foster and his wife, Shirley of Clarksville and a grandson, Charles Foster of Tennessee.
Interment will be in Garden of Memories, Inc. in Tampa.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.