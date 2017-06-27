Mrs. Linda Marie Lolley, age 71, of Bristol, Florida passed away Sunday June 25, 2017 at Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation center.
Linda was born April 5, 1946 in North Bergen, NJ, to John and Helen Flowers. She was a seamstress and lived in Bristol for 36 years coming from North Bergan, NJ. Linda was one of the original members of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Blountstown.
She is survived by: Husband of 31 years, Houston Junior Lolley of Bristol, FL; 2 Brothers: John Flowers of Little Ferry, NJ; Thomas Flowers of Bristol, FL; Niece: Joann Shuler of Bristol, FL; Nephews: Greg and Mark Weiss of Bristol, FL and John and James Flowers;
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.