Lillian Deason Dasher, age 85, passed away at home in Bristol early Saturday, June 24th.
She was born in Bristol to Herbert Rodgers Deason and Linsey Woodard Deason on March 15th 1932.
Lillian graduated from Liberty County High School with the Class of 1950. She married a USAF Airman the next year and their assignments took her to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, and Greenville, South Carolina. Other than living for a few years in those places, she always lived in Bristol.
Upon returning to Bristol in the late fifties, she began working for the State of Florida, in Tallahassee. In the early seventies, she became a secretary for the engineering firm of Russell and Axon, also in Tallahassee. In 1978, she began working in the Liberty County Courthouse as the secretary for the Extension Office and finished her career there with the Property Appraiser's Office, retiring in 2003.
Lillian had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was a person with many friends and took great pleasure in calling them on their birthday. And any time she could spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was always cherished.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Linsey Deason; two sisters, Dorothy Deason and Faye Jerkins; and her oldest son, John "Terry" Stewart. She is survived by her twin sister, Vivian Goodman of Blountstown; her former husband, Coy Dasher of Bristol; her daughter, Chiquita Vanderbrink of Blountstown; two sons, Durwood "Woody" Stewart of Bristol, and Burke Dasher (Kathy) of Bristol; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Stewart of Blountstown; grandchildren, Emmy Ledsinger (Brad), Lisa Stewart (Chris), Jason Stewart (Abbey), Caitlyn Munson (Clarke), Clifton Coleman (Tiphanie), Tamisan Chay Beam (Jason) and Danae Dasher; great-grandchildren, Logan Ledsinger, Cortland Phillips, Jack Aiello, Linsey Bliss Beam, Josephine "Josie" Beam, Kendall Coleman, Cyrus Coleman, Samantha Coleman, and Bryce Stewart.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. She will be interred in the Deason family plot in the Bristol Cemetery.
