Mr. Richard Arthur Crawford, age 82 of Altha, FL passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at his home.
Richard was born on November 6, 1934 in Charleston, SC and had lived in Calhoun County for the past 34 years coming from Pleasant Valley, NY. He was a retired Sargent Major with the United States Army with over 30 years of service. He also served during the Korean War. Richard was a Master Gunsmith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Arthur Crawford and Margerite (Charland) Crawford; a son, Richard Crawford, Jr., 1 brother, Art Crawford, 1 sister, Joan Crawford Wuttke.
Richard was a member of the President's 100 Club, NRA 2670 Club,1971 Air Force Championship,1971 Revolver Association Championship,1975 Pan American Games (Gold & Silver Medals),1976 Olympic Team - Free Pistol,1974 Benito Juarez Games Medalist,1972-74 Winner Army National Guard Championships,1996 NRA Action Pistol Senior Champion, Multiple State Championships New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Founding member of Southwest Pistol League (IPSC/USPSA),Single Action Shooting Society AKA "John Wilkes Booth", World Speed Steel Shooting Association, Author of Bianchi Match rules (NRA Action),Master Gunsmith 1974-2009,United States Government Employed SGM US Army, Central Intelligence Agency, US Secret Service, was awarded two Purple Hearts, Putnam County Sheriff's Department (New York), Dutchess County Sheriff's Department (New York).
Survivors include, his wife of over 43 years, Irene Crawford of Altha, FL; daughter, Skyleen Crawford-May and husband Matthew of Marianna, FL; Sons, Michael Crawford and his wife, Jean of Danburry, CT and Vincent Crawford and his wife, Patricia of New York; 3 grandchildren, Richard Landon Crawford May, Dakota Arrow May and MJ Crawford; 3 surrogate grandchildren, Matthew Greeley, Alexis Greeley and Tyler Greeley.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Dan Yoder officiating. Interment followed in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown.
All arrangement are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.