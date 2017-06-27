Thomas Barfield

Mr. Thomas (Tommy) Barfield, age 80, of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday June 24, 2017 at his home.
Tommy was born May 10, 1937 in Blountstown, FL and was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He retired from the Calhoun County Road Department as a heavy equipment operator after 18 years. He was preceded in death by parents, E.M. and Ruby Mae (Forhee) Barfield, 2 brothers, Emmett Barfield and Bill Barfield; 3 sisters, Wiste McCollum, Kathleen Brackins and Ruby Lee. Tommy was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include: his wife of 57 years, Betty Barfield of Blountstown, FL; daughter, Teresa Goodwin and husband, Gus of Blountstown, FL; brothers, Franklin Faircloth and wife, Glenda of Blountstown, FL and Jimmy Barfield and wife, Edna of Marianna, FL; 2 grandchildren, Steven Goodwin of Blountstown, FL and Britney Goolsby and husband, Jessie of Clarksville, FL; 1 great grandson, Braxton Goolsby of Clarksville, FL; brother and sister-in-laws, Billy and Sherry Gable, Buddy and Alice Kent, Peggy Tipton and Louise Barfield; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM (CDT) at the Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ryan McDougald officiating. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL. Memorial contribution may be made to Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Ave. Suite E, Marianna, FL.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home. 850-674-2266.