Panhandle Pioneer Settlement honors volunteers.

The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement honored its many volunteers with a delicious meal and entertainment Friday night in the old Frink Gym.

Helen Maloy was presented the Volunteer of the Year Award by Willard and Linda Smith.



