CalCoRocks project encourages imagination, inspiration and exploration

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL - The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging all to help Rock Calhoun County! In the spirit of imagination, inspiration and exploration, spread a little bit of yourself throughout the county this summer by creating and hiding hand-decorated #CalCoRocks throughout the community - find one, leave one. Take a selfie and share your experience on the facebook page. You might just be giving someone something they've been looking for!
Tallahassee, Liberty County, and many other communities are already taking part in the activity, and have had tremendous success. Some of the first rock projects were started in Oregon and Massachusetts under the names “Love Rocks” and “Kindness Rocks”. Since then, the phenomenon has swept the nation, bringing love, kindness, and joy to those who paint, as well as those who find the handcrafted treasures when they least expect them.
The Calhoun County Chamber was contacted by several citizens who wanted to see Calhoun County rocks, including local business owner Emily Bateman Mitchell. Emily suggested working with local 4-H and the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement through their annual Cabin Patch summer day camps. Chamber Executive Director Kristy Terry and
Emily went to work, and within a few days had secured partnerships with Juanice Sanders who leads Cabin Patch, and Calhoun County 4-H Agent Whitney Cherry.
This simple community involvement activity is perfectly aligned with the Chamber’s efforts to maintain and build on the charm and character of our community. The #CalCoRocks initiative invites all youth groups, summer camps, civic groups, friends, and individuals to get busy painting. It’s also a great hands-on art & craft activity for vacation Bible schools. Anyone interested can start looking for rocks, decorating, and posting pics!
Getting started is simple:
- Paint a rock in any design - paint pens, spray paint, permanent markers, or acrylic paints work best, and it’s recommended to use some type of sealant before placing outside.
- Make sure to include #CalCoRocks on the back of the rock. Just for fun, you may want to add your name or initials on your rock, too!
- Distribute your #CalCoRocks around the community. Public recreation areas, parks, well-traveled areas are recommended. Be mindful of private property.
- Keep the community updated on painting projects, hiding, or finding these special #CalCoRocks by taking photos, posting to the Facebook page, and tagging with the hashtag.
- Locals are encouraged to take their #CalCoRocks with them when they travel, and leave a piece of CalCo for others to find and share.
Follow the fun on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalCoRocks.