Annual “Walk for Liberty” will be held on Saturday, July 1st

The Apalachee Valley VFW Post 12010 in cooperation with American Legion Post 172 and American Legion Post 272 will sponsor the “Walk for Liberty” this year on Saturday, July 1st.
Walkers are to form at Veteran Memorial Civic Center in Bristol at 8:40 am (ET) (7:40 CT) or at M.J.’s Diner. Transportation will be provided from the Veterans Memorial Civic Center to the west end of Trammell Bridge for the walk which, will begin at 9:00 am ET, 8:00 CT. Those unable to walk and or get tired may ride during the walk on transportation provided.
After the walkk, transportation will pick up walkers on the east end of Trammell Bridge and transport them to Veterans Memorial Civic Center for the Independence Day Program which will start about 10: 00 a.m. ET.
For more information contact Dowling Parrish at 674-4641 or Bob Pickron at 643-5405.