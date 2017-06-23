Local athletes competed in Callaway Gardens Sprint Triathlon & Duathlon

Ten local athletes participated in the Callaway Gardens Sprint Triathlon & Duathlon on June 17th in Pine Mountain, Georgia.
Triathletes covered a 500 yard swim, 9 mile bike course and 2 mile run. Blountstown's own Thomas Howell bested the field with a winning time of 46:03. Bristol's Kevin Peddie was 22nd overall with a 54:12 and earned 2nd in his age group. Cole Skipper's 1:07:11 gave him a 3rd in his age group.
Also competing in the Sprint Triathlon were Ben Hall (57:18), Gerald Skipper (1:04:56), Jason Fowler (1:05:40), Kelly Skipper (1:09:25), Mandie Fowler (1:21:18) and Sally Fowler (1:24:19).
Brooke Hall competed in the Duathlon, which substituted the swim for a 1 mile run, then covering the same 9 mile bike and 2 mile run courses as the triathlon. Her time of 1:37:19 was good for an age group win! Anna Jo and Madalyn Hall also participated in Friday night's Callaway Kid's races.
The scenic courses take athletes throughout the hills and valleys of Callaway Gardens. 356 triathletes and 34 duathletes completed Saturday's race, which is organized by TriColumbus, a Columbus, Georgia based multisport club.