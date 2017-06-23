AAA Dixie Youth heading to State

The AAA Dixie Youth team of Calhoun County won the District title and will be competing for the state title July 15th.

The District Champs won’t have to travel far with this year’s tournament being held in Marianna.

Coaches and team members are, back row from left to right: Coach Travis Smith, Coach Steve Williams, Coach Jeremy Whitworth and Coach Matt Jones; Back row left to right: Cadence Hires, Jaxon Williams, Corbyn Cook, Dan McDougald, Aiden Layne, and Tyler Jones; Front row left to right: Creed Whitworth, Ja’Marion Engram, Bryheem Washington, Johnny Cook, Isaiah Perkins, and Cole Watson.
