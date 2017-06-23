Carr FFA attends State Convention in Orlando

Parliamentary Procedure Team places 2nd in State; Carleigh Shuff-Mayo places 4th in Public Speaking
Carleigh Shuff-Mayo competed in the Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Development Event (LDE) and placed 4th in the state.
This event is designed to develop agriculture leadership by providing member participation in agricultural public speaking activities and stimulating interest in leadership, as well as citizenship. JohnHughes, Caroline Hurst, Megan McWaters, Jacob Smith, Summer Stone, and Chad Walker also competed in the Parliamentary Procedure LDE and placed 2nd in the state. The purpose of this event is to encourage students to learn to effectively participate in a business meeting and to assist in the development of their leadership skills. Morgan McDougald attended sessions and contests during the week.
Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to parents for your support throughout these endeavors!
Pictured above: Left to right: Mrs. Sue Leonard, John Hughes, Megan McWaters, Jacob Smith, Summer Stone, Chad Walker, and Caroline Hurst
All members in attendance: Front row, left to right: Mrs. Sue Leonard, Summer Stone, Caroline Hurst; Row 2, Morgan McDougald, Megan McWaters, Jacob Smith, Carleigh Shuff-Mayo; Row 3, Chad Walker, John Hughes.