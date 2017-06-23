Carr FFA attends State Convention in Orlando

Posted by
Administrator
in Schools
Friday, June 23. 2017
Comments (0)
Parliamentary Procedure Team places 2nd in State; Carleigh Shuff-Mayo places 4th in Public Speaking

Carleigh Shuff-Mayo competed in the Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Development Event (LDE) and placed 4th in the state.

This event is designed to develop agriculture leadership by providing member participation in agricultural public speaking activities and stimulating interest in leadership, as well as citizenship. JohnHughes, Caroline Hurst, Megan McWaters, Jacob Smith, Summer Stone, and Chad Walker also competed in the Parliamentary Procedure LDE and placed 2nd in the state. The purpose of this event is to encourage students to learn to effectively participate in a business meeting and to assist in the development of their leadership skills. Morgan McDougald attended sessions and contests during the week.

Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to parents for your support throughout these endeavors!

Pictured above: Left to right: Mrs. Sue Leonard, John Hughes, Megan McWaters, Jacob Smith, Summer Stone, Chad Walker, and Caroline Hurst

All members in attendance: Front row, left to right: Mrs. Sue Leonard, Summer Stone, Caroline Hurst; Row 2, Morgan McDougald, Megan McWaters, Jacob Smith, Carleigh Shuff-Mayo; Row 3, Chad Walker, John Hughes.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 