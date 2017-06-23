Sheriff's Log for 06-22-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
June 14
Thomas Charles Dawsey - non support of children or spouse
June 15
Kasey Lee Copeland - violation of condititional release
Billy Joe Lynn - domestic battery, stalking/ follow harass another
June 16
Rickie Joe Kincer - violation of probation
Russell Allen Peterson - contempt of court/viol injunction protection domestic violence
Sheri A. Peterson - making false report/knowingly give false information to law enforcement officer allgd crime
June 17
Matthew C. Dinan - possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams, possession of naracotic equipment-possess and or use
