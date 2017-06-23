Sheriff's Log for 06-22-17

Friday, June 23. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
June 14
Thomas Charles Dawsey - non support of children or spouse
June 15
Kasey Lee Copeland - violation of condititional release
Billy Joe Lynn - domestic battery, stalking/ follow harass another
June 16
Rickie Joe Kincer - violation of probation
Russell Allen Peterson - contempt of court/viol injunction protection domestic violence
Sheri A. Peterson - making false report/knowingly give false information to law enforcement officer allgd crime
June 17
Matthew C. Dinan - possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams, possession of naracotic equipment-possess and or use

LIBERTY COUNTY
June 13
Hali Danielle Smith - driving while license suspended
Mahershalal Washington - failuire to appear
June 14
Alexandra Anderson - holding for Gulf county
June 15
Victor R. Ojeda - possesskion of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon
June 17
Alma Amerson - sell of marijuana
Ronnie Cardinale - failure to appear
Michael Wayne Harmon - driving with suspended revoked license
James P. Tucker - serving weekends
June 18
Colton Levi Goff - battery, resisting with cviolence, battery on law enforcement officer
