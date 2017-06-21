Bessie Newsome, age 91, of Blountstown passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Blountstown.
Born in Dothan, Alabama, October 23, 1925, Bessie was the daughter of the late Bernice and Eva (Walters) Parsons. She worked for St. Joe Telephone company for twenty-three years and was a member of Gateway Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Henry Newsome, a grandson, Stephen Egler, and three sisters, Susie Lytle, Ruby Gainey, and Cleo Busby.
Survivors include two sons, Irvin Newsome of Quincy and Larry Newsome and his wife, Dala of Tampa; two daughters, Elsie Cauley and Melba Tyus, both of Blountstown; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a special son-in-law, Charles Cauley.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com. 850-674-5449.