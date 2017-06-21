Rev. Grady Lee Harrison

Reverend Grady Lee Harrison was born on Sept. 7, 1925 in Darlington, FL to Samuel T. and Leonie (Anderson) Harrison.
He was the youngest of 13 siblings. Rev. Harrison was ordained as a Baptist minister on December 29, 1965 by the First Baptist Church of Arcadia, FL. He pastored Sandy Baptist Church in Manatee County, and Brownsville Baptist and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Churches in DeSota County. Rev. Harrison was lauded as the last of an era of Circuit Riding Ministers, in the True Cracker Heritage. He Retired from Federal employment with the Soil Conservation Service in 1987, and treasured the lifelong friendships he developed with many farmers and ranchers. Rev. Harrison passed to Glory on June 16, 2017 in Tallahassee, FL following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Grady Lee is survived by his wife of 72 years, Alice Ernestine (Snipes) Harrison of Bristol, FL; Four children, Patricia Fleming and husband, Vernon of Raleigh, NC; Billy Harrison and wife, Jean Marie of Murphy, NC; Sonny Harrison and wife, Louse of Bristol, FL; Alica Lawrence and husband, David of Arcadia, FL; seven grandchildren, Angela Thoman and husband Chris, Justin Harrison and wife, Alicia, Tammy Munshower and husband, Bobby, Devin Lawrence and wife, Arianne, Alissa Davis and husband, Jonathan, Michelle Lawrence and Matthew Harrison; four great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 4:00 PM (EDT) at the Pine Level Campground Cemetery.
All local arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266. All other arrangements are entrusted to Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home in Arcadia, FL. Please visit www.pongerkaysgrady.com to leave a condolence.