Calhoun County’s Summer BreakSpot Program now serving at seven site

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Today, Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Ralph Yoder announced that Calhoun County’s 2017 Summer BreakSpot program, which offers free nutritious meals for children 18 and under was recently expanded to include a seventh site at the Altha Church of God.
The Calhoun County School District also partners with the Calhoun County Public Library system during the months of June and July to provide this valuable service to the young people of Calhoun County. Superintendent Yoder stated, “The partnership with Calhoun County’s Public Libraries, as well as faith-based organizations within our community, is a natural fit for the Summer BreakSpot program. Students gather at these locations to read and participate in summer activities.”
The following sites are participating in the 2017 Summer BreakSpot program:
•Blountstown Elementary School
•Hugh Creek Public Library
•Kinard Public Library
•Shelton Public Library
•Mossy Pond Public Library
•Fresh Start Vision Ministries
•Altha Church of God
District 2 school board member Ray Howell stated, “Partnering with and expanding the summer food service program to include the Altha Church of God is an excellent way for the Calhoun County School District to serve the children within our community. I’m excited about this expansion of the Summer BreakSpot program.”
“This program provides healthy meals to hundreds of thousands of Florida children throughout the summer,” Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam said. “Studies show kids who eat nutritious food perform better academically.” Last summer, more than 4,200 sites statewide helped serve nearly 16 million meals to Florida children. The number of Summer BreakSpot meals served during the summer has increased by 46 percent since Commissioner Putnam and the Florida Department of Agriculture assumed responsibility of the program in 2012.
Summer BreakSpot is part of the national Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered in Florida by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Eligible sponsors, including nonprofit organizations, schools, churches, camps, local governments and more, serve nutritious meals and snacks free to low-income children under the age of 18 during the summer months.