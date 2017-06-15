Deputy Beck and K9 Olly display drugs found during traffic stop

On June 8, 2017, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan passenger car on State Road 20 near the intersection of Willard Smith Road.
After speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, CCSO K-9 Deputy Beck deployed his canine partner “Olly” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle’s exterior. Canine Olly showed a positive alert in the area of the driver’s door to the odor of narcotics. The below listed items were discovered during a search of the vehicle.
•562 Hydromorphone Hydrochloride 8 mg pills
• 1.3 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine(ice)
•.5 gram of suspected Crack Cocaine
•1 hypodermic needle containing suspected Methamphetamine
• .6 gram of Marijuana
• Several items of Drug Paraphernalia
Listed below are the individuals that were arrested at the conclusion of the traffic stop and the charges that will be facing.
Lisa French, white female, Lynn Haven, FL:
Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, possession of Cocaine
Possession of Methamphetamine
Possession of less than 20 grams marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Foster, white male, St. Petersburg, Fl,
Possession of Methamphetamine