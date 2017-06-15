Mobile Food Pantry provided food for hungry residents June 10

On Saturday, June 10, Centennial Bank and America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend provided a mobile food pantry at Centennial Bank’s Blountstown location.
On average, each Second Harvest mobile pantry event delivers 8,000-12,000 pounds of fresh foods, healthy non-perishable foods and bakery goods to 150-200 individuals representing 500 family members.
People were given meat, bread, fruit, dairy, and several other items.
“With so many in our community suffering from hunger, it’s an honor to partner with Second Harvest to provide for those in need,” said Centennial Bank Assistant Branch Manager Anita Cantu. “Our goal is to make a difference and we are blessed with staff who generously volunteered their time to help with this cause.”
To learn more about the Second Harvest of the Big Bend, volunteer at an upcoming event or make a food or monetary donation, visit http://www.FightingHunger.org/