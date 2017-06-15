Teams compete for trip to State

The Liberty County AA team won the District 5AA Championship over the weekend in Grand Ridge for the right to travel and compete in the State Championship.
Shown at left proudly displaying their trophy are, bottom l-r: John Ray IV, Case Lollie, Cayden Hill, Jensen Lee and George Henry Faulk; middle, l-r - Chason Neal, Grayson Horton, Thayne Duggar, Lucas Sykes, Asten Kever, Reid Grantham, Nathan Neal; coaches, l-r - Tommy Duggar, Jamie Lee, Steve Gunn and Sambo Hill.
The Altha AA All Stars were the runnerup in the weekend tournament and played a great game. Team members and coaches are, bottom, l-r: Kylan Schamens, Chase Griffen, Everett Fleck, Ayden Norris, River Adkins; middle, l-r – Cayden Jones, Cooper Carr, Zachary O’Bryan, Landon Bates, Jamison Alday, Cayson Broxton, Logan Kitchen; back row, l-r – Coaches Waylon Griffen, JT O’Bryan, Jamie Alday, Tyler Scarborough.