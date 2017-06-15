Local students received awards from Daughters of the American Revolution

Chipola Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution was pleased to present the DAR Bronze JROTC Medal for 2017 to Cadet Lupi Martinez of the JROTC program at Liberty County High School.
The cadet chosen from a unit to receive this honor must have exhibited loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement. The recipient must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training. Only one cadet is chosen each year from a JROTC unit to receive this award.
Chipola Chapter, NSDAR of Marianna presented the Youth Citizenship Medal to students at Altha Public School, Blountstown Elementary School, Carr Elementary & Middle School, Hosford Elementary & Junior High School, and W. R. Tolar School. The Youth Citizenship award is given to a student who exhibits the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. Ady Cain received the Youth Citizenship Award at Hosford Elementary and Junior High. Jordan Pride received the award at W.R. Tolar.
Betty Roberts presented the Youth Citizenship Award to Ashley Herring at Altha and to Abbigail Mathews at Carr School. Elizabeth Terry received the award at Blountstown Elementary School from DAR presenter Rita Maupin.
Betty Roberts is the chairman of the Awards Division of the Chipola Chapter National Defense Committee. In 2017 this committee presented four DAR Bronze JROTC Medals and seventeen Youth Citizenship Medals in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington Counties. DAR is a lineage based volunteer service organization. Chipola Chapter in Marianna welcomes new members who share an interest in preserving American history, promoting patriotism, and providing educational opportunities. For information about membership, please contact Registrar Mary Robbins at bluespringscar@yahoo.com or (850) 209-4066.