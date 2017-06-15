Teen Driver Challenge

Thursday, June 15. 2017
The BHS Varsity Cheerleaders took part in the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office Teen Driver Challenge on Friday with SRO Nate Jordan.

They had a wonderful time while learning how to be safe drivers. Deputy Tad Scottalso participated.
