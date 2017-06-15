Sheriff's Log for 06-15-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
June 7
Curtis Huie - nonmoving traffic violation, narcotic equipment, possession, and/or use
Delandon O’Neal Reed - marijuana possession
Sharon Dianne Phillips - drug possession, narcotic equipment, possession, drug possession new legend drug without prescription
June 8
Rebecca Marie Barefoot - failure to appear
Starla Lynn Bruner - criminal registration
Clifford Franquil Martin - probation violation
Abraham Doyle Peacock - marijuana possession, marijuana possession with intent to sell
Louis Cameron Rogers - nonmoving traffic violation, drug possession, narcotic equipment, possession
June 9
Robert Neel Donovam - withhold support, nonsupport of children or spouse
Christopher James Foster - drug possession
Lisa Michelle French - synthetic narcotic traffic, drug possession, cocaine possession, narcotic equipment possession
June 10
Jeffrey Daniel Dorsey - out of county warrant
Jose Leonel Guillen - nonmoving traffic violation
Bradley Allen Trickey - criminal registration
June 12
Jerad Britt Lipford - disturbing peace
