Legals for 06-15-17

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Robert Adams is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 499
YEAR OF 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-23-1S-10-0000-0004-0201
BEGIN at the NW Corner of the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 23, Township 1 South, Range 10 West, thence run South 330 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run East 1980 feet, thence run South 165 feet, thence run West 1980 feet, thence run North 165 feet, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ronnie W. Pitts and Virginia Pitts
13721 NW Cricket Rd.
Altha, FL 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
STATE HOUSING INITIATIVES
PARTNERSHIP
“SHIP” PROGRAM
Calhoun County will be accepting Applications for the FY 16/17 “SHIP” Program beginning June 7, 2017 until 3:00 p.m. on July 7, 2017.
Applications may be picked up the in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40 (located in the basement) Blountstown, Florida between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners in and for Calhoun County, Florida, will consider a proposed Ordinance to be titled as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CALHOUN COUNTY FLORIDA, REGULATING AND RESTRICTING THE HEIGHT OF CERTAIN STRUCTURES AND OBJECTS OF NATURAL GROWTH AND OTHERWISE REGULATING THE USE OF LAND IN THE VICINITY OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY AIRPORT BY CREATING THE APPROPRIATE ZONES AND ESTABLISHING THE BOUNDARIES THEREOF; PROVIDING FOR CHANGES IN THE RESTRICTIONS AND BOUNDARIES OF SUCH ZONES; DEFINING CERTAIN TERMS USED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR ADMINISTRATION AND ENFORCEMENT; ESTABLISHING AND IMPOSING PENALTIES; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The passage of the proposed Ordinance will be considered by the Board of County Commissioners, at their regular meeting at 6:00 P. M., C.S.T., on Tuesday, the 27th day of June, 2017, at the County Commission Boardroom, in the Courthouse Annex, Blountstown, Florida.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance can be inspected by the public at the County Commissioners’ Office in the Calhoun County Courthouse.
All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinance.
WITNESS my Hand and Official Seal, this the 13th day of June, 2017
/s/ Carla Hand
Carla Hand, Clerk
Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR
OPEN ENROLLMENT SERVICES FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Calhoun County School Board (CCSB) is requesting qualifications for the purpose of providing open enrollment services to the Calhoun County School District (CCSD).
Existing Process:
The CCSB sponsors group medical, group life (offered only at initial employment) and group dental insurance, along with a cafeteria plan. Medical insurance is on a 10/1 – 9/30 plan year basis.
Products mentioned above are offered as voluntary.
One employee of the CCSB is responsible for all the open enrollment activities for all CCSD
employees, retirees and other benefit-eligible individuals.
The CCSD has an annual health insurance open enrollment period that typically lasts for
approximately 10 days in the month of August.
The CCSD has an annual dental insurance and cafeteria plan open enrollment period that
typically lasts for approximately 10 days in the month of November.
The CCSD has 8 locations with approximately 350 employees.
CCSD Responsibility:
The CCSD will provide the successfully selected firm (Awardee) with documentation of benefit offerings available for the upcoming Open Enrollment period.
The CCSD will provide access to employees on an annual basis for the purposes of open enrollment.
The CCSD will provide internet access at each site for the Awardee as needed and private, pre- determined locations for enrollers to meet with employees.
The CCSD will provide employee census according to the Awardee’s specifications so the enrollment system can be developed.
The CCSD will provide an ongoing census for eligible new hires.
The Scope for Open Enrollment Services:
The Awardee will provide open enrollment services for the CCSD. Open enrollment would include the District’s self-funded medical insurance, group dental insurance, as well as the Cafeteria plan. Upon initial employment, employees are offered group life insurance. Open Enrollment Services should include both in-person meetings as well as an online enrollment system with support from the Awardee.
The Awardee will provide any open enrollment communications requested by the employer.
The Awardee is solely responsible for educating, communicating and handling all aspects of open
enrollment for the term of the Agreement for any and all products offered by the CCSD.
If the Open Enrollment Services are conditioned on the Awardee’s ability to sell additional
insurance products, those additional products cannot include group medical insurance products. Dependent upon the fee/commission structure proposed, the Awardee may be allowed to be the sole provider of additional products; however, the type of products available to market is subject to the prior approval of the CCSB.
Upon completion of open enrollment, Awardee will ensure accurate carrier files are sent to the vendors and payroll files are provided to CCSD in the requested format.
The Awardee and their employees, as well as subcontractors, partners and/or consultants are subject to the requirements of the Jessica Lunsford Act (Florida Statute 1012.467)
Proposal Instructions and General Information
Proposal Submissions: Submit five (5) copies of a written proposal, along with applicable quotes no later than 1:00 PM, CST on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 to:
Calhoun County School Board
ATTN: Open Enrollment Selection Committee 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G20 Blountstown, FL 32424
Proposals must be responsive to the requirements and questions of the Request for Qualifications.
Reservations: The Calhoun County School District reserves the right, during the whole process, to reject any and all proposals, to negotiate changes in the new scope of work or services to be provided, and to otherwise waive any technicalities or informalities. The District also reserves the right to seek additional information to clarify proposals from each submission.
Method of Selection: Proposals shall be reviewed by the Open Enrollment Selection Committee. The committee shall review the qualifications (which shall include, but not be limited to, the items listed below) of interested firms. Following a review of the submitted qualifications, the committee shall make a recommendation to the school board. Upon acceptance of the recommendation from the committee, the Calhoun County School Board may enter into contractual negotiations with the selected provider.
If necessary and prior to submission of a recommendation to the school board, the committee may develop a short list of firms. The short listed firms will be invited to make presentations to the committee. Following the presentations, the committee will make a recommendation to the school board. Upon acceptance of the recommendation from the committee, the Calhoun County School Board may enter into contractual negotiations with the selected provider.
Please respond by including but not limiting your response to the following:
1. Company name and length of time in business.
2. How long has the company provided Open Enrollment Services similar to what is being requested
by the CCSD?
3. Company location.
4. Availability of time to start and complete enrollment within the CCSD’s requirements.
5. Explain how Awardee will enroll new hires throughout the Plan Year.
6. Will Awardee provide billing reconciliation services? If yes, describe.
7. Describe the open enrollment system that you are proposing to use. Confirm that it is HIPAA-
compliant.
8. For providing requested services, what fee would be charged to the CCSB, with any conditions?
9. If Awardee is conditioning its cost proposal on the ability to sell additional insurance products:
a. What insurance products do you intend to offer ( optional vs. discretion of the CCSD);
b. Who will handle the CCSD and/or the contract holder with claims?
c. What insurers underwrite the products being offered?
d. Will the products be group or individual products?
10. Qualifications of staff providing Open Enrollment Services with names, short resumes, length of time with firm, licenses.
11. Names of three (3) previous Clients with phone numbers and contact person.
12. Description of previous related experience.
13. Experience working with public organizations.
14. Please provide proof of professional liability coverage. At a minimum, $1,000,000 is required.
Request for information shall be in writing. No calls or visits please. Refer all written requests to Vicki Davis at vicki.davis@calhounflschools.org.
