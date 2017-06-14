Marjorie (McClellan) Wood, age 81, of Blountstown passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Panama City.
Born in Blountstown, September 13, 1935, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Earnest Admiral and Ida Belle (Cook) McClellan. Marjorie was the valedictorian of Blountstown High School Class of 1953. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She especially liked working in her yard with her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ken Melvin;
a brother, Earnest (Boogie) McClellan; and two sisters, Mary McClellan Marchant and Jean McClellan Williams.
Survivors include her husband of sixty years, C. B. Wood of Blountstown; her son, Ben Wood of Haltom City, Texas; two daughters, Dana Melvin of Blountstown and Bevelyn States and her husband, Leslie, also of Blountstown; grandchildren, Dylan Wood, Jackson Wood, Benjamin States, Natalie States, Valerie States, Marisa Melvin and Callie Melvin.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 15 at 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Bud Guilford officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.