Mr. Newton Guy Tatum, age 82, of Altha, FL, passed away at The Courtyard in Marianna on Friday, June 9, 2017.
Mr. Tatum was born on October 6, 1934 in Calhoun County. He served our country in the United States Navy. Newton was a sixth generation Calhoun County native. He was a member of the Gideons International and founder of the local Vocational Industrial Clubs of America. He was a vocational instructor at Blountstown High School for 18 years retiring in 1989, teaching building and construction skills. Newton attended the Altha First Baptist Church. Newton was preceded in death by his parents M.D. “Doc” Tatum and Pearl Chason Tatum; father and mother-in-law Leonard and Suzie Free and his two brothers James Tatum and Clifford Tatum.
Newton is survived by his wife of 62 years; Kathryn Free Tatum of Altha, FL; two sons, Guy Tatum and wife Gayle of Marianna and David Tatum and wife Lori of Altha; one daughter, Kathy Tatum Herrman and her husband Robert “Bob” Herrman of Altha; 4 grandchildren, Stephen Tatum and wife Becky of Niceville, Florida, Marsha Tatum Byrom and husband, Colonel John Byrom of Ft. Hood, Texas, Zach Tatum of Sandy Springs, Georgia, Cory Herrman of Panama City, Florida; 6 great grandchildren, Julia, Mariella and Curt Byrom, Will and Kristen McDaniel, Anders Herrman; 1 brother, Jodie Tatum and wife, Sara of Crawfordville, Florida; 1 sister, Aline Tatum Morris and husband, Amos of Kynesville, Florida.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 12th. at 5:00 PM at the Altha First Baptist Church with Reverend Bill Mayo and Reverend Bo Senterfitt officiating. Interment followed at Free Family Cemetery in Altha. Memorial contributions may be made to the Open Arms Assembly of God Church Building Fund, PO Box 214, Clarksville, Florida 32430.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.