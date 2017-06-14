Mr. Hilton M. Lee, age 81, of Blountstown, FL passed away early Thursday morning, June 8, 2017 in Blountstown.
Hilton was born on January 12, 1936 to Abraham Lincoln Lee and Minnie Lee (Bryant) Lee. Hilton was a mill worker for several years until his retirement.
Survivors include, his wife, Patricia (Varnum) Lee of Blountstown, FL; son, David Lee and his wife, Catherine of Wewahitchka, FL; daughter, Micki Lee of Altha, FL; 2 brothers, Amos Lee and his wife, Mary Sue of Blountstown, FL, Roger Lee and his wife, Sonya of Sneads, FL; 4 grandchildren, Rachel Lee, Joshua Lee, Matthew Bramblette, Elizabeth Bramblette; 7 great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Caroline, John David, Brayden, Harper, Pyper and Colby.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bill Timmons officiating. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown. Memorial contributions can be made to Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Ave., Suite E Marianna, FL 32446.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.