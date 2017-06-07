Calhoun Liberty Hospital recognizes employees for years of service

Hospital employees and leadership gathered in the facility’s Dining Room Friday, June 2, 2017 to recognize 65 employees who have served the patients and our community over the years.
Pins were awarded based on increments of 5 years of employment. Chuck Durant, CEO presented the pins and commented that he “has been very impressed with the commitment of the staff of the hospital and their dedication to serving the health care needs of the people of Calhoun and Liberty Counties.”
Further, “it is impressive that the hospital has so many employees who have been with the facility for 5 years or longer. That demonstrates the caring that they have for their jobs, and it is important that we have long-term employees because they help bring along the newer employees.” The longest service award was for 25 years, received by Orville Eby, a Radiology Technologist in Imaging. Tim Creel, Respiratory Care Manager, Pearl Clayton, Medical Records Manager, Dr. Misbah Farooqi, Emergency Department physician, Mahmood Faruqui, Central Supply Manager, and Lynn Pitts, Human Resources Director were all recognized for 20 years of service. These employees were invited to speak individually to the group about what it has meant to be employed at the hospital. Mary Sue Neves, member of the hospital Board of Directors was also in attendance at the ceremony.