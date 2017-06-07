The Annual Arise Women’s Conference was held on Saturday, June 3rd, in Bristol. Ladies of all ages gathered together for the all day event which included testimonies, worship, teaching, and dance.
Speakers for this event included Lynette Miller, Cindy Nichols, Tracy Martin, and Hannah Gingerich and topics ranged from worship to marriage. The ladies were reminded that we belong to the family of God and therefore are sisters in Christ.
At the end of the night an offering was collected to support House United Ministries. Catherine Hammond (founder) shared her heart for the broken and battered women and children of our community. House United is a nonprofit ministry whose goal is to reach, help, and equip women and children in domestic violence situations. Our community has a need for a safe place and safe people for women to turn to. House United’s goal is to “not only focus on basic needs assistance programs, but expand greatly into rehabilitation and development programs that result in the empowerment of those we reach”. The ministry is in the process of raising funds to buy a building to house and counsel women. For more information or to find out how you can help, please contact Catherine Hammond at catherine@houseunitedministries.com