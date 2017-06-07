Two BHS students are one step closer to earning their private pilot license

On May 24, 2017, most of the Blountstown High School students chose to stay home and begin their summer vacation a day early, but two juniors showed up at 6:30 a.m. to travel to Headland, Alabama to pass the Federal Aviation Administration Private Pilot general knowledge exam.
Weston Schrock and Michael Wyrick are pioneering the way for a new program at BHS. Through a partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, students are now able to earn dual enrollment credit while learning hands-on applications of aeronautical principles with traditional aircraft as well as unmanned aircraft systems, otherwise known as drones.
The coursework closely examines aeronautical principles and safety measures for manned and unmanned aircraft for private and commercial application, specifically in the areas of aerial photography and surveillance, agriculture, and law enforcement.
Michael and Weston were able to pass the general knowledge portion of the traditional fixed-wing aircraft private pilot exam without any flight time. According to the flight instructor who administered the exam, this is a tremendous feat. Most examinees have already been under the tutelage of a flight instructor and have been able to put into practice the aviation knowledge they learned in ground school.
These gentlemen now have two years to log 40 hours of flight time before taking their final check ride with a flight instructor. Once that is complete, Michael and Weston will receive their private pilot license.
The administration, teachers, and staff at Blountstown High School are so proud of their accomplishment! If any of our community aviators have any advice or suggestions for Michael and Weston as they begin the next component of flight school, please contact Amanda McGhee at amanda.mcghee@calhounflschools.org or 850-643-8036. We would love the input of our learned community as we proceed with this new aeronautical endeavor.