Senior at BHS Receives Transition Award

Clary Bateman, a senior at Blountstown High School, was recently chosen as a recipient of a Panhandle Area Educational Consortium (PAEC) Regional Transition Council Outstanding Student in Transition Award.
Clary has been working in a Community Based Work Experience (CBWE) position at the Apalachee restaurant in Bristol during this school year. Clary takes part in a collaborative school program that teams Calhoun County Schools with the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation to provide students with real life work experiences as they work toward becoming productive members of the local business community.
Alvin Webb, Calhoun County Schools Employment Specialist, nominated Clary for the award reporting that she worked very hard in preparing for her ultimate goal of graduating from school and opening her own business. Clary, with the help of her family and community partners, plans to open her own coffee shop in Bristol sometime this year. It will be called, "Clary's Coffee".
Pictured above: L-R: Karsen Spradlin, VR Counselor- Tammy Barrentine, Health Aide- Reggie and Edie Ethridge, Clary's Parents- Clary Bateman, Student- Myrtle Richards, Restaurant owner-Ralph Yoder, Superintendent-and Alvin Webb, Employment Specialist.