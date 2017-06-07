Sheriff's Log for 06-08-17

Wednesday, June 7. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
May 31
Dylan Clark Hill - Violation of conditional release
June 1
Eddie Lee Yon - violation of conditional release
Anthony Wayne Forte - hit and run/leave scene of crash involve damage to property, moving traffic violation/reckless drive damage person or property, nonmoving traffic violation/drive while license suspended, 2nd offense, contempt of court/violation injunction protection domestic violence, aggravated battery/cause bodily harm or disability
June 2
Antonio Dejuan Ziggler - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
June 4
Alexis Rose Duke - drug possession/possess methamphetamine
Clifford Coy Grissett - resist officer/flee attempt to elude law enforcement, nonmoving traffic violation/operate motorcycle w/o license, nonmoving traffic violation/attach registration license plate not assigned, nonmoving traffic violation/fail to register motor vehicle, violation of probation, operate motorcycle w/o license, attach registratio license plkate not assigned, reckless drive damage person or property, refuse to submit to DUI test
June 5
James David Sellers - hit and run/leave scene of crash involve damage to property, DUI and damage property

LIBERTY COUNTY
May 30
Joshua Cook - probation violation
Matthew Thomas Kever - battery-touch or strike
May 31
Tommy Thurma - possession of weapon-or ammo by convicted FL. felon, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle w/o valid license; nonmoving traffic violation-attach registration-license plate not assigned
Stephen Lawrence Dawson - failure to appear-written promise to appear
June 1
Elizabeth M. Walsingham - drug equipment-possess-and or use, cocaine-possess-possess cocaine, marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams
June 2
James P. Tucker -
Edward Earl Johnson, trespassing-property not structure or convey
Holli Leann Johnson - damage property-criminal mischief-200 dollars and under, larc-petit theft, 2nd degree, 1st offense, battery-touch or strike
June 5
Billy Beck -
Auceon Mitchell -
Tommy James Thompson -

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
