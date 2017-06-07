CALHOUN COUNTY
May 31
Dylan Clark Hill - Violation of conditional release
June 1
Eddie Lee Yon - violation of conditional release
Anthony Wayne Forte - hit and run/leave scene of crash involve damage to property, moving traffic violation/reckless drive damage person or property, nonmoving traffic violation/drive while license suspended, 2nd offense, contempt of court/violation injunction protection domestic violence, aggravated battery/cause bodily harm or disability
June 2
Antonio Dejuan Ziggler - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
June 4
Alexis Rose Duke - drug possession/possess methamphetamine
Clifford Coy Grissett - resist officer/flee attempt to elude law enforcement, nonmoving traffic violation/operate motorcycle w/o license, nonmoving traffic violation/attach registration license plate not assigned, nonmoving traffic violation/fail to register motor vehicle, violation of probation, operate motorcycle w/o license, attach registratio license plkate not assigned, reckless drive damage person or property, refuse to submit to DUI test
June 5
James David Sellers - hit and run/leave scene of crash involve damage to property, DUI and damage property
Sheriff's Log for 06-08-17
