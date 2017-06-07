Legals for 06-07-17

INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board until 12:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, June 8, 2017, for the purchase of the following:
LP Gas for use in lunchrooms and schools of Calhoun County.
Gasoline and Diesel for use in the operation of public vehicles, school buses and school plants.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the School Superintendent, 20859 Central Ave. E., Rm. G-20, Blountstown, Florida. Bid forms must be used by each bidder submitting a bid. Otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time, even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Ralph Yoder, Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Robert Adams is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 499
YEAR OF 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-23-1S-10-0000-0004-0201
BEGIN at the NW Corner of the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Secstion 23, Township 1 South, Range 10 West, thence run South 330 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run East 1980 feet, thence run South 165 feet, thence run West 1980 feet, thence run North 165 feet, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ronnie W. Pitts and Virginia Pitts
13721 NW Cricket Rd.
Altha, FL 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
STATE HOUSING INITIATIVES
PARTNERSHIP
“SHIP” PROGRAM
Calhoun County will be accepting Applications for the FY 16/17 “SHIP” Program beginning June 7, 2017 until 3:00 p.m. on July 7, 2017.
Applications may be picked up the in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40 (located in the basement) Blountstown, Florida between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.