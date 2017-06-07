Mrs. Linda M. Jackson, 80, of Grand Ridge, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Jackson; a daughter, Nancy Ranew; her parents, Julian and Eunice Pope; two sisters, Ida Cook and Una Basford; four brothers, Bryan Pope, Julian W. Pope, Paul Pope and Rhoderick Pope. She is survived by three daughters, Beth Newsome (Clifford), Karen Byrd (Tommy), Angela Southwell (Wayne); three sons, Michael Jackson (Judy), John D. Jackson (Debbie) and Kevin Jackson; three sisters, Jo Pinyan, Olivia Beauchamp, and Suzanne Smith; one brother, C. K. Pope; 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to Funeral Services on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM CDT at Lanier – Andler Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 PM CDT with Rev. Gary Gable officiating. Interment will be at Cow Pen Pond Cemetery in Grand Ridge, FL.
Lanier-Andler Funeral Home of Sneads, Florida is in charge of arrangements.