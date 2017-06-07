Linda M. Jackson

Wednesday, June 7. 2017
Mrs. Linda M. Jackson, 80, of Grand Ridge, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Jackson; a daughter, Nancy Ranew; her parents, Julian and Eunice Pope; two sisters, Ida Cook and Una Basford; four brothers, Bryan Pope, Julian W. Pope, Paul Pope and Rhoderick Pope. She is survived by three daughters, Beth Newsome (Clifford), Karen Byrd (Tommy), Angela Southwell (Wayne); three sons, Michael Jackson (Judy), John D. Jackson (Debbie) and Kevin Jackson; three sisters, Jo Pinyan, Olivia Beauchamp, and Suzanne Smith; one brother, C. K. Pope; 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to Funeral Services on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM CDT at Lanier – Andler Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 PM CDT with Rev. Gary Gable officiating. Interment will be at Cow Pen Pond Cemetery in Grand Ridge, FL.
Lanier-Andler Funeral Home of Sneads, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
