Infant Baby Boy, Noah Calhoun Everett Staton, age 3, of Hosford, FL passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 at his home in Hosford.
Noah was born on January 19, 2014 in Tallahassee, FL and had lived in Hosford all of his life. He attended Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church. Noah was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hellen and Roy Smith.
Survivors include, mother, Linda (Angel) Smith of Hosford, FL, father, Marvin Staton of Hosford, FL; 2 brothers, Juan Nava III and Ryan Everett, both of Hosford, FL; 3 sisters, Hellen Nava, Lorraina Nava and Allie Everett Staton, all of Hosford, FL; paternal grandparents, Allen and Carolyn Earnest of Hosford, FL; paternal grandfather, Marvin Staton of Michigan; paternal great-grandmother, Deloris Martz of Lake Panosfeekee, FL; 2 nieces, Brooklyn Kirkpatrick and Jaida Bess, both of Hosford; 1 nephew, Jaiden Bess of Hosford, FL.; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 9, 2017 at 3:00 pm (EST) at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church in Hosford, FL with Pastor Aaron Elkins officiating. Interment will follow in Wesley Methodist Church Cemetery in Telogia. The family will receive friends Friday, June 9, 2017 from 2:00 (EST) until service time at 3:00 pm (CST) at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.