Leona Christine Sikes, age 96, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 at her home.
Mrs. Christine was born March 18, 1921, in Blackshear, Georgia.
Mrs. Christine lived most of her life in Hosford. She was a very active member of Corinth Baptist Church and was well known for her work of “selling tickets” for church fundraisers as well as for any other needs within the community.
She is survived by four children (two daughters and two sons); Erma Jean O’Bryan, Johnny Bennett Alford and his wife, Marsha, Gloria Jean Messinger and her husband, Vern, all of Hosford, and Johnny Nelson Sumner of Tallahassee; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Ann Alford, her father, John Benjamin Sikes and her mother Minnie Mae (Hale) Sikes; and three brothers, Virgil Sikes, David Lloyd Sikes, and Floyd Sikes.
Services were held Monday, June 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EST at Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford with Pastor Kyle Peddie officiating.
All arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.