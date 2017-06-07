Mr. Frenchman Roland Faircloth, age 91, of Bristol, FL passed away Friday, June 2, 2017 in Bristol.
Roland was born on August 12, 1925 in Bristol to George Arch and Lucille (Forehand) Faircloth. He lived in Liberty County for most of his life. Roland worked for Reichhold Chemical for several years where he served as shift supervisor. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of Dixie Masonic Lodge # 109 F&AM in Blountstown, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Arch and Lucille (Forehand) Faircloth, his 2 wives, Norma Nell Faircloth and Joyce Faircloth, brother, Archie Faircloth, sister, Hazel Faircloth. Roland was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bristol, FL.
Survivors include a son, Joe Combs and wife, Adina of Hosford, FL; 3 daughters, Donna Morsie and husband, Greg of Columbus, GA, Brenda Maddox and husband, Glenn of Columbus, GA and Jordan Miles of Panama City Beach, FL; 1 brother, Franklin Faircloth and wife, Glenda of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister, Ann Cureton of Columbus, GA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 11:00 am (EST) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bristol with Ben Guthrie officiating. Interment followed in Good Hope Cemetery near Telogia, FL.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.