Carr School end of the year awards day

Carr School held its Awards Day on Monday, May 22.
Students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement, citizenship, leadership, and physical fitness.
Caroline Hurst was named Valedictorian and Summer Stone was named Salutatorian of the eighth grade class. Jacob Smith received the Woodmen of the World American History Award. Fifth grader Abbie Mathews received the Highest Academic Average Award for 4th-5th grades and the Daughters of the American Revolution Award.
Caroline Hurst received the Highest Academic Average Award for Middle School grades 6th-8th. Eighth grader Summer Stone was presented the Carr School Spirit of Achievement Award.
Congratulations to all students for their achievements and hard work!