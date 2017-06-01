Summer is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to register your child for Summer Reading Camp at your local Calhoun County Public Library branch. Build a Better World summer reading program offers children an entertaining opportunity to apply many of the skills they have learned in school.
Children will enjoy stories, games, crafts, and a nutritious lunch every Monday through Thursday at Hugh Creek, Kinard Park, Mossy Pond, and Shelton’s Park Public Libraries from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, June 5 through July 27.
Children can enjoy an afternoon of activities every Thursday at the Altha Public Library from 1:30 to 3:30 from June 8 through July 27.
“Build a Better World” at the Blountstown Public Library will run Monday through Thursday, June 5 - 15 for children in Kindergarten through Grade 3. Activities for Grades 3-5 will be held June 19 - 29, and Teen Tech Camp for grades 6 - 12 will be July 10 - 20.
Enrollment forms are available at all branches of the Calhoun County Public Library during regular open hours throughout the month of May. For more information, contact Amy Alderman at 674-8773.