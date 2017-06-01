“Build a Better World” Reading Summer Camp at Calhoun County Libraries starting June 5th

Thursday, June 1. 2017
Summer is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to register your child for Summer Reading Camp at your local Calhoun County Public Library branch. Build a Better World summer reading program offers children an entertaining opportunity to apply many of the skills they have learned in school.

Children will enjoy stories, games, crafts, and a nutritious lunch every Monday through Thursday at Hugh Creek, Kinard Park, Mossy Pond, and Shelton’s Park Public Libraries from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, June 5 through July 27.

Children can enjoy an afternoon of activities every Thursday at the Altha Public Library from 1:30 to 3:30 from June 8 through July 27.

“Build a Better World” at the Blountstown Public Library will run Monday through Thursday, June 5 - 15 for children in Kindergarten through Grade 3. Activities for Grades 3-5 will be held June 19 - 29, and Teen Tech Camp for grades 6 - 12 will be July 10 - 20.

Enrollment forms are available at all branches of the Calhoun County Public Library during regular open hours throughout the month of May. For more information, contact Amy Alderman at 674-8773.
